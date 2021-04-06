Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $217.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

