Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,214.00. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,125.00 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,061.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,804.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

