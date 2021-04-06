Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,235.06. 38,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,171.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,930.02 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

