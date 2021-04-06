FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,096,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $243.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $243.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

