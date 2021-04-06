FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 4,363 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 54,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day moving average is $233.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

