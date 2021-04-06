FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,648,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

