Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fortive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

