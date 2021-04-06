Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

FMCC stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Freddie Mac has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.