Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $281.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,012. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $282.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

