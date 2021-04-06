Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,040. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

