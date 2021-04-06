Front Barnett Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Global Payments makes up 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 314,974 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.34. 5,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,589. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.