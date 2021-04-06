Front Barnett Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 576,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,877,873. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

