fuboTV Inc.’s (NYSE:FUBO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 6th

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 6th. fuboTV had issued 18,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $183,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE:FUBO opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.