Galaxy Digital’s (BRPHF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their sell rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

