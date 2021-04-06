Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $177,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.22. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $136.40.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

