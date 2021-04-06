GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEAGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

