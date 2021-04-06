Gemini Dollar Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $127.42 million and $11.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,769,260 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.