Genaro Network (GNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

