General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.44

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 1314825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

