Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.48. 11,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 710,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit