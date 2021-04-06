Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.48. 11,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 710,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

