Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

