Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 33,000 GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GasLog by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. GasLog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

