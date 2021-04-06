Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.42.

