Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,425 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after buying an additional 292,765 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,286,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

