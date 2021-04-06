Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 134,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

