Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 7.2%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $103.77. 12,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 157,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $255,773.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

