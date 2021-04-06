Grafton Group plc (GFTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.74) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 512.50 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 868.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total transaction of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.