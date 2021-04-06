Greenland Minerals (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Trading Down 14.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,919,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 767,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

