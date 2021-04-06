Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.56

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 60488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.