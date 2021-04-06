Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

