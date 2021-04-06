H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 145,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.