Hall Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 88,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $59,070,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,648,586. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

