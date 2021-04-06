Hall Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. 41,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,208. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

