Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.