Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.75 ($24.41).

ETR:HHFA opened at €19.16 ($22.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.03. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a 52-week high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

