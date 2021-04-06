HAPI Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and $2.18 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $146.85 or 0.00251816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00288184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.00757177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012106 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

