Head-To-Head Analysis: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) vs. Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Progress Software alerts:

88.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Progress Software has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progress Software and Slack Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Slack Technologies has a consensus price target of $40.78, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 13.12% 33.98% 12.95% Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Slack Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $413.30 million 4.96 $26.40 million $2.68 17.39 Slack Technologies $630.42 million 37.91 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.21

Progress Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats Slack Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as customer resource management, data management platforms, or hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.