Head to Head Comparison: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) versus EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 3 0 2.60 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than EnSync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and EnSync’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.84 $62.13 million $0.61 59.67 EnSync $11.93 million 0.08 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

