Head to Head Survey: Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) vs. Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puregold Price Club and Kohl’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puregold Price Club 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kohl’s 1 7 8 0 2.44

Kohl’s has a consensus target price of $48.82, suggesting a potential downside of 17.35%. Given Kohl’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Puregold Price Club.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puregold Price Club and Kohl’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.47 $691.00 million $4.86 12.15

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Puregold Price Club.

Profitability

This table compares Puregold Price Club and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s -1.45% -4.50% -1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Puregold Price Club on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name. The company's stores offer canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical and medical goods, etc. It sells its products to retail consumers; and resellers, small to medium sized sari-sari stores, canteens, restaurants, bakeries, and convenience and drug stores, as well as small to medium sized businesses. The company operates 434 total stores, including 229 hypermarkets, 102 supermarkets, 29 extra, 19 minimart, 18 S&R warehouse clubs, and 38 S&R-QSRs. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Manila, the Philippines. Puregold Price Club, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosco Capital, Inc.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

