Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.62% of Vonage worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

