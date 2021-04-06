Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 234,354 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4,411.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NYSE MAA opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

