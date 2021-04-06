Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $17.61 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

