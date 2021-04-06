Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $26,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

NYSE:SUI opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

