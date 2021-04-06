Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 404,328 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1,016.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 404,328 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

