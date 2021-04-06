Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $34.88 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 936,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

