Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 327,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

