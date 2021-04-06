HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $5,233.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,295.59 or 0.99733492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00098861 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,349,239 coins and its circulating supply is 261,214,089 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.