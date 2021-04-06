Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 333.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,895 shares of company stock worth $9,386,041 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLF opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

