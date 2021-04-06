Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

HFRO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,211. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

