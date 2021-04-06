HM Payson & Co. Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $42,326,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,992. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $123.53 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

